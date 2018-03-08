Kris Jenner Paid Travis Scott $4 MILLION to Stay in Kylie's Life After Stormi's Birth!!?

For someone who is a star on the show Keeping up with the Kardashians, Kylie’s relationship status is pretty hard to keep up with. As you all obviously know, Kylie and Travis welcomed a baby girl at the beginning of last month. Things seemed to be all fine and dandy between the two, especially after he bought her dozens and dozens and dozens of roses on multiple occasions. Oh yeah, AND that super small push present…just the casual $1.4 million Ferrari. But, we’ve just learned some news that might explain all those extravagant gifts, and it isn’t pretty.