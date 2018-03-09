Justin Bieber Sending Selena Gomez a SECRET Message with Shirtless Photo After Breakup??

Yesterday, Justin Bieber made headlines for reportedly creeping on a social media star/model and liking her photo from two weeks ago. And right around that same time, rumors started swirling saying that Justin and Selena were taking a break because they’ve been fighting a lot. It doesn’t look like Justin’s social media slip up or broken heart from this potential Jelena split is getting in the way of him enjoying his life. The singer posted a smoking hot photo of himself, and we can't help but wonder if he's trying to remind Selena of a very special memory in their past.