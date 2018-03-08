News

A Reunion Worth Waiting 27 Years For

About 27 years ago, Val and Eddy made the decision to give up their newborn daughter for adoption since they were very young and did not believe the could properly care for the child. Sam was that baby and when she turned 18, she began looking for her birth parents. After many setbacks, Sam finally had some luck and was able to get into contact with both Val and Eddy. This was not only the first time she met her birth parents but her full-blood siblings as well. You can learn more about Sam's journey from her blog.

