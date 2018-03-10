Miss International Queen 2018 final sees Vietnamese transgender winner

A Vietnamese contestant on Friday won the Miss International Queen 2018 beauty pageant for transgender people.

Nguyen Huong Giang won the competition in Pattaya, Thailand on Friday.

Wearing a red dress, she beat dozens of contestants from around the world.

The event held at the Tiffany's Theatre is one of the biggest events in the transgender calendar.

Nguyen Huong Giang will receive the equivalent of 450,000 baht (10,000 GBP) in cash plus prizes from various sponsors.

Vietnam, the country where the winner comes from, has made significant changes in the area of transgender rights. There is a proposed law in the footing to legally recognise gender changes.

The bill will likely receive a major boost from having one of their own nationality win the Miss International Queen 2018 event.