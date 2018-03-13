Tim McGraw collapses on stage in Dublin

Country singer Tim McGraw collapsed on stage in Dublin last night (March 11).

Headliner McGraw was performing at the three-day Country to Country concert in Dublin but his performance was cut short after he collapsed on stage.

Video shows McGraw under the spotlight and walking around the stage.

The lights in the venue then suddenly go dark.

At nearly 53 seconds into the video, the lights come back on and McGraw can be seen on his haunches and being helped by stage crew.

His wife and fellow country singer Faith Hill later came on stage with the rest of the band to announce that McGraw would not be returning to perform.

DOWNLOAD FURTHER VIDEO OF FAITH HILL'S ON-STAGE ANNOUNCEMENT HERE:

https://www.newsflare.com/video/189137/entertainment-arts/faith-hill-explains-tim-mcgraws-dublin-stage-collapse