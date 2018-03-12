Music’s biggest stars all gathered together last night for the iHeart Radio Music Awards. If you missed it…don’t worry…we have all the top moments for you. SO much went down at the iHeart Radio Awards that you guys need to know about. First and foremost we have to talk about Camila Cabelllo’s performance of her song Havana. Not only was it possibly one of her best performances of the song yet…she completely gave us old hollywood glam vibes with her outfit AND she took home the Fan Girl Award. Our next top moment has to go to Cardi B because one…her she performed several of her hits last night and killed it. And two….during her speech for best new artist she revealed that her debut album will drop in April. Are you excited about her new album? Let us know in the comments below!