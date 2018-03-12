At Hollyscoop we are Serious Jelena shipper’s, so when we reported last week that our fav celeb couple went on a break due to reported “disagreements” we thought there might be more to the story...and turns out there is. Currently Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s notorious on and off again relationship is off...because the celeb couple is on a break. However...we now know the real reason for their sudden change in relationship status and it’s all thanks to Selena’s mom...Mandy Teefey.