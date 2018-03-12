Beyonce Breaks The Internet With Major Tour Announcement!

t appears those Beyonce and Jay-Z rumors are true because! The Queen B just confirmed it herself on Instagram. Beyonce announced the On The Run 2 tour just this morning with a series of three Instagrams. What are your initial thoughts on Beyonce’s CONFIRMATION that her and Jay-Z are going on tour together AGAIN? Between the UK Ticket Master mess up and the Facebook post we’ve known this day was coming…BUT still now we officially know. Tell us all your thoughts and feels down there in the comments.