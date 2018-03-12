Ariana recently took to her Instagram story to share a message with her fans regarding the pictures they post. She said “I love meeting ya’ll out and about, it makes me so happy! But it makes me so sad when ya’ll don’t put your faces in the photos or put emoji’s over your faces or ask to not be in them! You show me so much unconditional love all the time no matter what TF I look like. You deserve to show yourselves that same kindness. Please learn to give that to yourselves! You will get there and you deserve it and I love you the very same way! Sweet dreams!”