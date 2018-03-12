Zayn Malik’s Leaked Song Crashes Website
Waiting for your favorite artist to release their new songs is well, torture. Luckily, one former boy bander knows how to put his fans first. Zayn Malik released a song after it was “leaked” on social media. “This was not a song I intended to put out, but due to unprofessionalism has been leaked by someone and my fans mean more to me than a stupid leak, so here it is free for you to enjoy,” he tweeted. Collaborator August Alsina tweeted “I don’t know how this happened”, but told Malik: “We do great work together.” The website that had leaked the song crashed soon after the release. What do you think of the new single? Let us know in the comments below!