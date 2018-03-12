Waiting for your favorite artist to release their new songs is well, torture. Luckily, one former boy bander knows how to put his fans first. Zayn Malik released a song after it was “leaked” on social media. “This was not a song I intended to put out, but due to unprofessionalism has been leaked by someone and my fans mean more to me than a stupid leak, so here it is free for you to enjoy,” he tweeted. Collaborator August Alsina tweeted “I don’t know how this happened”, but told Malik: “We do great work together.” The website that had leaked the song crashed soon after the release. What do you think of the new single? Let us know in the comments below!