Paris Jackson CLAPS BACK At Marijuana Haters On Twitter

When celebrities put critics in their place it just makes life so much better. So, thank you Paris Jackson for doing EXACTLY that. Marijuana is now legal in parts of the United States.So It’s no suprise Paris Jackson is a big advocate. But When she posted a video on Twitter of her smoking weed, she got A LOT of hate! Well Paris Jackson did not stay silent and fired back at all the haters. Did Paris Jackson go too far? Let us know in the comments below!