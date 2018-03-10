Pistachio Pudding Cake: Perfect Dessert For St. Paddy's Day!

News

The holiday of all things green and three-leaf clovered is upon us. We don't know about you, but any holiday promoting good luck and green foods is a celebratory must in our book. Our cheerful leprechaun Jessica Hord finds herself in the kitchen once again to bring us another delicious treat. This Pistachio Pudding Cake recipe is a guaranteed big hit at any St. Patrick's Day party. You'll Need: — Vanilla cake mix   — 2 boxes pistachio pudding, divided    — 1 cup olive oil   — 1 1/2 cups milk, divided   — 3 eggs   — Green food coloring    — 8 oz. Original Cool Whip   — 1 cup chopped pistachios   Instructions: 1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.   2. Using an electric mixer; combine cake mix, one box of pistachio pudding, oil, one cup of milk, three eggs and ten drops of food coloring.    3. Pour batter into a 9x13 cake pan coated with cooking spray and bake for 25 minutes or until it passes the toothpick test. Allow cake to cool.   4. Using a spoon or rubber spatula, fold remaining box of pudding into Cool Whip.   5. Fold in 1/2 cup of milk a little at a time.   6. Fold in food coloring.   7. Ice cake and top with pistachios. You're done!   Inspired by: The Gingham Apron

