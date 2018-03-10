Pistachio Pudding Cake: Perfect Dessert For St. Paddy's Day!

The holiday of all things green and three-leaf clovered is upon us. We don't know about you, but any holiday promoting good luck and green foods is a celebratory must in our book. Our cheerful leprechaun Jessica Hord finds herself in the kitchen once again to bring us another delicious treat. This Pistachio Pudding Cake recipe is a guaranteed big hit at any St. Patrick's Day party. You'll Need: — Vanilla cake mix — 2 boxes pistachio pudding, divided — 1 cup olive oil — 1 1/2 cups milk, divided — 3 eggs — Green food coloring — 8 oz. Original Cool Whip — 1 cup chopped pistachios Instructions: 1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. 2. Using an electric mixer; combine cake mix, one box of pistachio pudding, oil, one cup of milk, three eggs and ten drops of food coloring. 3. Pour batter into a 9x13 cake pan coated with cooking spray and bake for 25 minutes or until it passes the toothpick test. Allow cake to cool. 4. Using a spoon or rubber spatula, fold remaining box of pudding into Cool Whip. 5. Fold in 1/2 cup of milk a little at a time. 6. Fold in food coloring. 7. Ice cake and top with pistachios. You're done! Inspired by: The Gingham Apron