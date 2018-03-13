Katy Perry caused quite the scene on last night’s American Idol as she took a nasty fall AND had a wardrobe malfunction that caused another judge to cover his eyes. Now people have taken to Twitter to share their love for the singer and judge saying things like “Let me just say this again. Katy Perry is drop dead hilarious. She just knows how to make the show so much fun.” And “making Katy Perry a judge on american idol was one of the best decisions ever made.” What do you guys think, is Katy Perry a good Judge for American Idol? Let us know in the comments below!