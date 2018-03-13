Kylie Jenner’s Real Reason For Turning Down Travis Scott’s Proposal, Kris Jenner REVEALS All!
We know from earlier this morning that Kris shut down ALL the Tyga daddy rumors with radio hosts Kyle and Jackie O, also saying that they should have known better than to believe something like that. She also gave her stamp of approval to Travis, who she says is a great father. A source close to the Kardashians also revealed the real reason why Kylie Jenner turned down Travis Scott’s engagement proposal. Watch now to find out why!