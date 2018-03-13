OFFICIAL: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik BREAKUP!

Our dreams of hearing the wedding bells ring for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been cut short with the news being reported that the celebrity couple has officially broken up. According to The Sun, both distance and their busy schedules added to the strain on their beautiful two year romance and they have therefore decided to go separate ways. The two have posted secret messages on social media hinting at the breakup. Are you as heartbroken as we are over this news? Let us know in the comments below!