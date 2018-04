Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards is in her own relationship right now, but that did not stop her from responding to the recent reports of Gigi Hadid’s and Zayn Malik’s breakup. She told a sournce that she remains “unbothered” by the situation. What do you guys think, should she just mind her own business or does she have a right after what she went through with Zayn? Let us know in the comments below!