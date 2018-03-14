Perrie Edwards REACTS To Gigi Zayn Breakup, Selena Gomez Has Another BREAKDOWN | DR
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik ended their seemingly perfect relationship only yesterday but already Perrie Edwards has taken over the internet over her reaction to the breakup. Also, Selena Gomez has returned to her family in Texas and reports are emerging that she is on the verge of a breakdown due to all the attention her public breakup with Justin Bieber has caused. We have all this and more on todays Daily Rewind!