Taylor Swift’s latest music video seems a little too familiar and fans aren’t holding back with comparisons! The music video shows Taylor in a hotel behaving in a rather odd way - dancing around in a lovely green dress, pulling some weird faces and just being interesting. But the similarities with the Spike Jonze Kenzo Perfume Advertisement are too much and the internet is NOT holding back! Did Taylor Swift plagiarise Spike Jonze? Let us know in the comments below!