Khloe Kardashian RUSHED To Hospital Due To Pregnancy Complications

Khloe was rushed to hospital due to a pregnancy complication. An insider told OK magazine that Khloe suffered some pregnancy complications and “Everyone was worried that she’d need an emergency C-section.” All we know is that the family is by Khloes side during this time, Tristan is playing in Cleveland but I’m sure he’s right on his way over. Was the Kardashian sisters recent trip to Japan to blame? Let us know in the comments below!