Dogs Love Attention, From Anyone

Army Specialist Jeffrey Bouillon is finally home after 11 months deployed in Afghanistan, and nobody is more thrilled he's home than his wife Alexandria. The only ones who might come close are Ozzy and Piper, their dogs. Both the dogs couldn't wait to jump all over their dad and cover him with kisses. Speaking of dogs, they love attention. This couple rediscovers that fact every time they go out in public and a crowd forms around the fluffy little guy. Can't say we really blame the random people in the crowd, CC (or Captain Cloud) is a very cute dog and now we want to meet him too!

