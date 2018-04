Bella Thorne is known for pushing the limits and challenging the norm. But sometimes, Bella does do things that make us go….WHAT THE…?! Like the fact that she and her boyfriend Mod Sun aren’t just a couple…they’re a foursome. Bella and Mod Sun seem to be in a polyamorous relationship with Tana Mongeau and possibly also Hunter Moreno. IS this all a little too much? Let us know in the comments below!