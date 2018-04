Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are in Wyoming as Travis is set to collab with Kanye West on his upcoming album. So while Travis is away in the studio, Kylie Jenner wasted no time in regaining her throne of Instagram queen by snapping some super sexy photos of her and bestie Jordyn Woods in a jacuzzi wearing nothing but a sports bra. Are you excited to see Kylie taking over your IG feed? Let us know in the comments below!