Turns out Kourtney Kardashian is not happy that Sofia Richie has been stealing her look with her recent makeover. Sources close to the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star say she is actually ‘creeped out’ by the whole thing. But she isn’t blaming Sofia. She thinks this is all part of Scott Disick's obsession and it needs to STOP. What do you think, does Sofia look good as a brunette or she should just go back to being a blonde? Let us know in the comments below!