Justin Bieber was spotted this weekend partying it up with a mystery blonde girl in Los Angeles. Is this just a rebound, or something way more serious? Will Jelena ever come back? Also, Fifth Harmony officially called it quits by announcing they are going on hiatus. Are You heartbroken by this news? Finally, Kylie Jenner revealed some super sexy photos of her and bestie in a hot tub… All this and more on an all new Daily Rewind!