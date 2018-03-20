Selena Gomez FIRES BACK At Internet Calling Her Fat In New Bikini Photos!

Selena Gomez was spotted yesterday living her best life on a yacht in a tiny bikini enjoying the sun. She looked happy and healthy, even with her kidney scar showing. But the internet is a cruel place and soon after the bikini photos surfaces, so did the body shamers, calling Selena all sorts of fat. Well, Selena Gomez responded with some fire comments. Should Selena Gomez waste her time responding to these trolls? Let us know in the comments below!