Supportive Mom And Grandma Flip Out At College Acceptance
Receiving an acceptance letter from your first choice college or university is one of the best feelings in the world. Devor Johnson has a letter from Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia and it's time to reveal the news to mom and grandma. One letter at a time, mom reads through their many congratulations until she discovers a scholarship offer. Things are about to get real celebratory up in here and we absolutely can't get enough of her reaction.