Kylie Jenner recently showed off Stromi Webster’s wardrobe and it’s absolutely to die for. The cute baby designer clothes and shoes have our hearts melting! Also, Camila Cabello responded to the news of Fifth Harmony breaking up, and she did not hold back! Finally, Selena Gomez responded to body shamers calling her fat after photos of her surfaced enjoying the sunshine on a yacht in a cute red bikini. All this and more on Hollyscoop’s Daily Rewind!