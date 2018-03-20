Kris Jenner will practically do anything for ratings, like Kim Kardashians sex tape video. But is orchestrating a love triangle between Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie too far fetched? A source close to the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star thinks it’s highly possible Kris Jenner just wants all the drama between the three to play out in front of the cameras. Do you think this is a bit much, even for Kris Jenner? Let us know in the comments below!