Nicole Scherzinger supports Andrew Lloyd Webber at album launch in London

Nicole Scherzinger stunned in a flowing white dress as she supported veteran composer Andrew Lloyd Webber at the launch of his newest album in London.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer was snapped at the Ivy in Covent Garden with Lloyd Webber, 69.

The Phantom of the Opera composer released a new album celebrating his greatest hits, titled: "Unmasked: The Platinum Collection."

Scherzinger is featured on the album singing the song "Memory" from the 1981 Musical "Cats".