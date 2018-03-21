Justin Bieber was seen out TWICE with someone who ISN’T Selena Gomez. They were seen getting cozy in the VIP section at the Craig David concert and leaving together late night. Well, after some digging we found out who this girl Baskin Champion is and we are bringing the facts straight to you! What do you think about Justin’s new girl? Do you think they look good together, or would your prefer Jelena got back together already?! Let us know all your thoughts in the comments below!