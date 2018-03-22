2017’s biggest breakout star Cardi B has a style all her own. The “Bodak Yellow” Rapper recently gave a candid interview in Cosmopolitan Magazine, where she talked about the #METOO movement, and how strippers and Hip Hop Vixens are still disenfranchised. She also went on record stating she did cheat on Migos rapper Offset. Is Cardi b just saying too much, or should everyone just let her be? Let us know in the comments below!