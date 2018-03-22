News

Camila Cabello Fans Defend Singer For Weird Air Guitar Performance On Ellen

Camila Cabello Fans rallied to her defense, as tons of people flooded social media mocking the singers weird air guitar performance on The Ellen Show. People went in on Camilla for the random addition to her performance with a writer for Vanity Fair even tweeting QUOTE, "I'm trying really hard to figure out why Camilla Cabello, who clearly does not play the guitar, is using one as a stage prop to wave her hand wildly in front." What did you guys think of the performance? Was it REALLY that bad? Let us know in the comments below!

