Selena Gomez Urges EMPATHY While Justin Bieber Struggles To Grab Her Attention

If you were wondering what Selena Gomez was up to while Justin Bieber was spotted with Baskin Champion leaving a club, we have the answer. Selena Gomez’s friend Anna Collins shared a photo of Selena, playing a little guitar, and Selena’s sweater says it all. She is not playing games with Justin. What do you think Selena’s sweater message meant? Do you think she’s hoping Jelena gets back together? Let us know you thoughts in the comments below!