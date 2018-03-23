Kendall Jenner The Reason Blake Griffin Is LOSING Games?

Blake Griffin is hoping his team does NOT make the championship that way he can save his relationship with Keeping Up With The Kardashian Star Kendall Jenner. Blake Griffin plays for the Detroit Pistons, but looks like his mind is on Kendall and can’t wait to get back to LA. Blake Griffin is fine with his team not making the playoffs so he can get home to Kendall. Is that wrong? Or is he just a man in love? Let us know in the comments below.