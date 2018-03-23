Kylie Jenner had yet another moms night out last night thanks to big sis Kourtney Kardashian, however, it looks like big sis Kim Kardashian was missing. It’s understandable why Khloe Kardashian was absent, she’s about to pop any second, but the reason Kim K was missing can have more to do with Travis Scott’s new face tattoo. What do you think the reason why Kim K bailed on the dinner? Let us know in the comments below!