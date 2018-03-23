News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Justin Bieber Worst Behaved Guest On SNL According To Cast

Based on his Saturday Night live episode, you’d think Justin Bieber had a great time on set. But according to Bill Hader, he was the worst behaved guest. Bill Hader joined Andy Cohen on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ and when a fan called in to ask who the worst SNL guest was, he replied without hesitation: “Bieber.” It seemed like Justin was getting his act together when he and Selena Gomez were getting back together, but if his little fling with Baskin champion is any indication, he still sucks. What do you think about the latest developments in the Jelena drama? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Latest

This cannoli is as big as your head
1:24

This cannoli is as big as your head
Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
0:19

Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
Man filmed dangerously dragging dog alongside car
1:55

Man filmed dangerously dragging dog alongside car
Dog Guesses Which Hand Contains Treat
1:22

Dog Guesses Which Hand Contains Treat
Bella Hadid CLAPS BACK At Trolls Accusing Her & Kendall Jenner of Plastic Surger
1:40

Bella Hadid CLAPS BACK At Trolls Accusing Her & Kendall Jenner of Plastic Surger
Dog Protects Baby From Perceived Threat
0:33

Dog Protects Baby From Perceived Threat
Karlie Kloss SNUBS Taylor Swift From Best Friend List?
2:45

Karlie Kloss SNUBS Taylor Swift From Best Friend List?
This guy claims the Duffer Brothers ripped off his 'Stranger Things' idea
0:51

This guy claims the Duffer Brothers ripped off his 'Stranger Things' idea