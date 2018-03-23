Justin Bieber Worst Behaved Guest On SNL According To Cast

Based on his Saturday Night live episode, you’d think Justin Bieber had a great time on set. But according to Bill Hader, he was the worst behaved guest. Bill Hader joined Andy Cohen on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ and when a fan called in to ask who the worst SNL guest was, he replied without hesitation: “Bieber.” It seemed like Justin was getting his act together when he and Selena Gomez were getting back together, but if his little fling with Baskin champion is any indication, he still sucks. What do you think about the latest developments in the Jelena drama? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!