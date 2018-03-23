Kim Kardashian was missing from Kylie Jenner’s mommy dinner party hosted by Kourtney Kardashian. Could Travis Scott’s new face tattoo be the reason why? Also, Justin Bieber begging Selena to come back by sleeping with Baskin Champion to get Selena Jealous? Is that the most immature thing Justin has ever done? And finally, Blake Griffin hoping to lose the playoffs so he can save his relationship with Kendall Jenner? All this and more on an all new Daily Rewind!