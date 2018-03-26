Do Celebrity Political Endorsements Help or BREAK Causes? | JS

Are celebrity political endorsements effective? Beyonce, Jay Z and a ton of celebrities endorsed Hillary Clinton but she lost. Now Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift are coming out in support of March For Our Lives and trying to stop gun violence in America. Do you think it’s effective to put celebrities in the forefront of such causes. Selena Gomez has received backlash for not supporting Black lives Matter. We are discussing all this and more on an all new Just Sayin!