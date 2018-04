Cardi B is sticking by her man Offset’s side and firing back at Celina Powell and her claim that the Migos rapper is her babies daddy. Rumours were swirling that Offset was cheating on Cardi B, so it’s a surprise that Cardi B is now showing so much loyalty. What do you think, IS Offset that father of the child and should Cardi B stick around? Do you think their relationship is toxic? Let us know in the comments below!