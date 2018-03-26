Kim Kardashian took her family to DC This weekend to take part in the March For Our Lives movement, and a ton of other celebrities like Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello joined her in demanding action against gun violence. Scott Disick fired back some hilarious comments to Sofia Richie’s family for their concerned comments, and we are bringing you all the juicy details. Plus, Justin Bieber is spiraling out of control post Selena Gomez Breakup, recently involved in a car accident! All this and more on an all new Daily Rewind!