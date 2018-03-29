Mega Millions jackpot surpasses $500 million for just the fourth time

“More than half a billion dollars will be there for the taking Friday after no winning tickets were drawn for the growing Mega Millions jackpot,” ABC News reported.

“It’s just the fourth time in Mega Millions history that the jackpot has surged past $500 million; the last time was in July 2016 when a single ticket in Indiana won a $536 million prize,” according to the Mega Millions website.

In the video, a filmer captures scenes at a store in Los Angeles on March 28 where people were buying tickets for the $502 million jackpot.