So you would think it’s WAY too early for Justin Bieber to be moving on after his breakup with Selena Gomez. But apparently he showed up to church service with THIS girl! Selena Gomez attends the same church, so was she there when Justin Bieber brought the girl with him? Do you think it’s ok for Justin to be bringing his girl around knowing Selena might be there? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!