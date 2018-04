Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are on a romantic getaway in Cabo San Lucas, and not only have they taken the dog with them, but the kids as well. Turns out Kourtney Kardashian is furious at Scott since it turns out it’s Spring Break in Cabo and the kids are running around with Drunk naked people surrounding them. Does Kourtney have a right to be pissed at Scott? Let us know in the comments below!