Mechanical puppet 3 times size of double-decker bus unveiled in Cornwall

The Man Engine, the largest mechanical puppet ever constructed in the UK, kicks off its so-called Resurrection Tour this Easter Saturday (March 31) at Geevor Mine on the north-west coast of Cornwall.

The giant construction makes the most of a narrative around the rich mining heritage of Cornwall, as popularised in the recent BBC TV series "Poldark", which was filmed in the area.

This video, filmed at Geevor on the Cornish coastline last night, is introduced by creator Will Coleman, of Golden Tree Productions, and was taken on the last rehearsal before the public opening tomorrow. It shows the Man Engine rising into the night sky, then ends with a firework display.

The Man Engine is three times taller than a double-decker bus, at 11.2 metres.