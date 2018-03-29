News

Clean Smarter, Not Harder

Are you a baseball player with a dirty uniform and no time to wash your clothes? Then, for one thing, you should work on your time management, but secondly, you should try to power wash your uniform. It might seem like overkill, but this video is enough to convince us the method works. That's not the only strange cleaning hack we have for you. Check out this one for beauty blenders. Did you know that you could microwave them to remove all the excess makeup? Apparently, microwaving the beauty blender for one minute in some water makes it look just like new!

