10 Cutest Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Moments

It feels like Sprousehart, aka the ship name for Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse, have reportedly been dating for forever now. I mean, between the cute IG pics, the social media flirting, and all of the times the two have been spotted alone together, people are pretty convinced the two are in fact, a thing. Although Lili and Cole, have denied the dating rumors, we don’t buy it. So today we’re breaking down 10 times Cole and Lili fueled dating rumors, here on Listed.