Winter weather devastates toddler

A little boy from New Jersey became incredibly emotional after discovering snowy weather during spring break.

In the video, three-year-old Asher expects sunshine because it's spring time.

You told me it was going to be warm outside, Asher yells at his mother in tears.

The mother tries to comfort him: I'm sorry, I promise it will be warmer soon.

Asher's mother later wrote online: "When our 3-year-old, Asher, woke up on his first day of Spring break and looked out the window, he felt betrayed by mother nature and his actual mother.

''I had promised him a warm Spring after a particularly long and cold East Coast winter.

"It's been a bleak and cold few months, seems like there is snow practically every week and Asher is just sick and tired of the cold.

''He constantly talks about the spring and summer when he will be able to play outside, go to the beach, and not have to wear a coat.

''We never imagined it would still be cold and snowy in April and the poor kid feels misled."

The clip was filmed on April 2.