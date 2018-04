Demi Lovato has been on a high after kissing Kehlani on stage during her Tell Me You Love Me Tour. At least that’s what she expressed during an interview early this morning on BBC Radio One’s ‘The Breakfast Show.’ The Host asked Demi if the kiss that shook the internet was planned, and it definitely was not. WHat did you think about the kiss between Demi and Kehlani? Let us know in the comments below!