Kylie Jenner’s paternity test results are out! Who is the father of Baby Stormi? Travis Scott or Tyga? Also, Khloe Kardashian wants to quit ’Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and mommy Kris is not happy! And Finally, Selena Gomez taking a page out of Taylor Swift’s playbook and starting to write her own music about past lovers! All this and more on an all new Daily Rewind!