Doyen 'Dolo' Grant has always had a few surprises for his mom. From getting suspended, making the Dean's list in college, quitting his job, and even buying her a new car. It's safe to say the surprises have had a few ups and downs. Now though, he has the biggest surprise for mom yet. He handed her a book, not one he bought, but one he wrote. Mom is so excited and proud, all she can do is scream for joy.